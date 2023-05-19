German producer prices rise y/y in April

BERLIN, May 19 (Reuters) - German producer prices rose slightly more than expected year on year in April, according to data released on Friday.

Producer prices of industrial products were up 4.1% on the same month last year, the Federal Statistical Office reported.

A Reuters poll had indicated a rise of 4.0% year-on-year.

Compared to March, prices rose by 0.3% versus a forecast 0.5% decline.

The office publishes more detailed data on its website.

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski, Editing by Rachel More)

((bartosz.dabrowski@thomsonreuters.com))

