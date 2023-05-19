News & Insights

German producer prices rise y/y in April

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

May 19, 2023 — 02:02 am EDT

Written by Bartosz Dabrowski for Reuters ->

BERLIN, May 19 (Reuters) - German producer prices rose slightly more than expected year on year in April, according to data released on Friday.

Producer prices of industrial products were up 4.1% on the same month last year, the Federal Statistical Office reported.

A Reuters poll had indicated a rise of 4.0% year-on-year.

Compared to March, prices rose by 0.3% versus a forecast 0.5% decline.

The office publishes more detailed data on its website.

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski, Editing by Rachel More)

((bartosz.dabrowski@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.