German producer prices rise more than expected in January

BERLIN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - German producer prices rose more than expected in January, though the rate of increase eased for the fourth month in a row, signalling that inflation in Europe's largest economy could be starting to wane, according to data released on Friday.

Producer prices of industrial products were up 17.8% on the same month last year, the Federal Statistical Office reported, compared with analysts' expectations for the rate of increase to ease to 16.4%.

Compared with December 2022, prices fell 1.0%, which was above consensus for a drop of 1.6%.

Energy prices were largely responsible for the year-on-year increase, being up 32.9% on year.

The figures for January are preliminary and are expected to be revised, as they do not account for relief measures to help consumers and businesses with gas and electricity bills, which will be paid out in March and cover January and February retroactively.

Revised figures for the producer prices in the first two months of the year will be published together with the preliminary results for March.

