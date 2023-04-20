German producer prices rise less than expected in March

BERLIN, April 20 (Reuters) - German producer prices rose less than expected in March, according to data released on Thursday.

Producer prices of industrial products were up 7.5% on the same month last year, the Federal Statistical Office reported.

A Reuters poll had indicated a rise of 9.8% year-on-year.

Compared to February, prices fell by 2.6%.

The office publishes more detailed data on its website.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Andrey Sychev)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

