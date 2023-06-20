News & Insights

German producer prices rise in May

June 20, 2023 — 02:05 am EDT

BERLIN, June 20 (Reuters) - German producer prices rose in May when compared with the same month last year, according to data released on Tuesday.

Producer prices of industrial products were up 1.0% compared with May 2022, the Federal Statistical Office reported.

A Reuters poll had indicated a rise of 1.7% year-on-year.

Compared with the previous month, prices in May fell by 1.4%, versus a forecast 0.7% decline.

The office publishes more detailed data on its website.

