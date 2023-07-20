News & Insights

German producer prices post smallest increase since Dec 2020

July 20, 2023 — 02:07 am EDT

Written by Rachel More and Maria Martinez for Reuters ->

BERLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - German producer prices posted in June the smallest year-on-year increase recorded since December 2020, fuelling hopes for a decline in headline inflation in the months ahead.

German producer prices increased on the year by 0.1%, the federal statistics office reported on Thursday.

Analysts had expected no year-on-year change in a poll by Reuters.

Month-on-month, prices declined by 0.3% in June.

