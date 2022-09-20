German producer prices post record jump in August

German producer prices rose in August at their strongest rate since records began both in annual and monthly terms, with soaring energy prices continuing to act as a main driver, according to data released on Tuesday.

Producer prices of industrial products increased by 45.8% on the same month last year, the Federal Statistical Office reported. Compared to July 2022, prices rose 7.9%, it added.

Energy prices on average were over double the same period last year, up 139%, and 20.4% higher than the previous month, the office reported.

