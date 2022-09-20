German producer prices post record jump in August

BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - German producer prices rose in August at their strongest rate since records began both in annual and monthly terms, with soaring energy prices continuing to act as a main driver, according to data released on Tuesday.

Producer prices of industrial products increased by 45.8% on the same month last year, the Federal Statistical Office reported. Compared to July 2022, prices rose 7.9%, it added.

Energy prices on average were over double the same period last year, up 139%, and 20.4% higher than the previous month, the office reported.

