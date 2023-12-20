German producer prices fall more than expected in November

Dec 20 (Reuters) - German producer prices fell more than expected in November, decreasing by 7.9% on the year, the federal statistics office reported on Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 7.5% decline.
The office publishes more detailed data on its website.
(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova, Editing by Linda Pasquini)
