News & Insights

German producer prices fall 12.6% y/y in August

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

September 20, 2023 — 02:08 am EDT

Written by Rachel More and Maria Martinez for Reuters ->

Adds milestone, background

BERLIN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German producer prices posted their biggest year-on-year decline in August since data collection began in 1949, spurring hopes for further easing of inflation in Europe's largest economy.

Producer prices decreased by 12.6% on the year, the federal statistics office reported on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 12.6% decline.

As a result of the war in Ukraine, the increase in producer prices in August 2022 was 45.8% on the year, the highest ever registered since records began. Therefore, the comparison between August 2022 and August 2023 showed a strong decline.

Germany's producer prices index, considered a key inflation indicator, has been easing steadily since September of last year.

In July, German producer prices fell by 6.0%, posting their first decline in over two-and-a-half years as energy price pressures cooled.

Compared with July, producer prices were up 0.3% in August, data from the statistics office showed.

(Reporting by Rachel More and Maria Martinez; Editing by Friederike Heine and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.