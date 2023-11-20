German producer prices fall 11.0% y/y in October

adds monthly value, energy price

BERLIN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - German producer prices fell in line with expectations in October, the federal statistics office said on Monday, continuing a downward trend after a record fall in September.

Compared with October 2022, prices were down 11.0%, which had also been the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters.

The office pointed out the 27.9% yearly fall in energy prices as the main reason for the decline in producer prices.

With energy prices excluded, prices were 0.2% higher than in October 2022, according to the office.

Compared with September, producer prices fell by 0.1%, it said. The office publishes more detailed data on its website.

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet Editing by Miranda Murray)

