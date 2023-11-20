German producer prices fall 11.0% y/y in October

BERLIN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - German producer prices fell in line with expectations in October, decreasing by 11.0% on the year, the federal statistics office reported on Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an 11.0% decline.

The office publishes more detailed data on its website.

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet Editing by Miranda Murray)

