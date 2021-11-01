German-Polish gas border point shows eastwards flow until Nov. 2

FRANKFURT, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Gas demand at Mallnow on the Polish-German border, border point for the Yamal pipeline from Russia into Germany, is noticeably directing flows in the eastwards direction, a spokesman for the pipeline operating company Gascade said on Monday.

"The pipeline is able to handle reverse flows (meaning both entry and exit), and it is not unusual for shippers to use the eastwards direction," he said in response to an enquiry.

Gascade's transparency websites had shown that the flow on the pipeline changed from entry into Germany to exit on Saturday and was due to continue that scenario until at least Nov 2, with no further data showing.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Miranda Murray)

