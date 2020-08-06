German Police Seize $29M in Bitcoin From Alleged Content Pirate

German authorities have seized â¬25 million ($29.6 million) in bitcoin and bitcoin cash from the alleged programmer behind movie2k.to, a massive online pirated film library that once drew the ire of the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA).

Movie2k.toâs unnamed programmer forfeited his bitcoin to Dresden prosecutors and agreed to assist in their ongoing investigation, prosecutors said in a Tuesday press release. He and his real estate broker have been in custody since last November.

Prosecutors allege the programmer helped distribute 880,000 pirated films during the siteâs five-year run, which ended abruptly in May 2013 when the MPAA sued to block access in U.K. court.

The programmer bought over 22,000 BTC with the siteâs advertising and subscription revenue and then flipped some of the crypto for real estate properties.

Prosecutors said they are still hunting for information on movie2k.toâs âsecond main operatorâ who is still at large.

