Cryptocurrencies

German Police Seize $29M in Bitcoin From Alleged Content Pirate

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
(Artem Smus/Unsplash, modified by CoinDesk)

German authorities have seized â¬25 million ($29.6 million) in bitcoin and bitcoin cash from the alleged programmer behind movie2k.to, a massive online pirated film library that once drew the ire of the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA).

  • Movie2k.toâs unnamed programmer forfeited his bitcoin to Dresden prosecutors and agreed to assist in their ongoing investigation, prosecutors said in a Tuesday press release. He and his real estate broker have been in custody since last November.
  • Prosecutors allege the programmer helped distribute 880,000 pirated films during the siteâs five-year run, which ended abruptly in May 2013 when the MPAA sued to block access in U.K. court.
  • The programmer bought over 22,000 BTC with the siteâs advertising and subscription revenue and then flipped some of the crypto for real estate properties.
  • Prosecutors said they are still hunting for information on movie2k.toâs âsecond main operatorâ who is still at large.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular