German police raid Vonovia on suspicion of corruption in awarding contracts

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - German police launched raids on housing giant Vonovia VNAn.DEon Tuesday as part of an investigation into individuals suspected of receiving kickbacks for awarding contracts to third parties, the company and prosecutors said.

Vonovia shares extended their losses after news of the raids and were down 3.6% at 1152 GMT.

"Investigating authorities today inspected documents at our premises due to suspicions of allegedly problematic processes in the awarding of contracts to sub-contractors which are to the detriment of Vonovia," said the company.

Vonovia was cooperating fully with the investigation and is keen to get swift clarification on the matter which pertains to financial damage, it said.

Prosecutors in Bochum said their probe into suspected bribery and bribery in business transactions, embezzlement, fraud and other criminal offences was directed at several employees of a Bochum-based housing firm, some of whom had left.

The investigation also involved a company in southern Germany, said prosecutors without providing the name.

"The (former) employees, who according to information available so far can be classified as middle management, are suspected of giving preferential treatment to several firms working for the housing company in the awarding of contracts and receiving money or benefits in return," said prosecutors.

They added that 40 properties, both private and business, had been searched on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker and Matthias Inverardi Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

