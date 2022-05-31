German police raid Deutsche Bank's DWS unit

BERLIN, May 31 (Reuters) - German police staged raids on the DWS unit of Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE in Frankfurt, the state prosecutor said on Tuesday, giving no further details.

No one at DWS was immediately available to comment.

Handelsblatt business daily first reported the raid.

