German police detain Iranian suspected of planning 'Islamist-motivated' attack

January 08, 2023 — 03:41 am EST

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - German police have taken into custody a 32-year-old Iranian citizen suspected of having procured deadly poisons cyanide and ricin to commit an "Islamist-motivated" attack, authorities in western Germany said on Sunday.

The premises of the suspect in the city of Castrop-Rauxel were searched as part of the investigation, according to a joint press release from the Duesseldorf public prosecutor's office and police in the cities of Recklinghausen and Muenster.

"The suspect is suspected of having prepared a serious act of violence endangering the state by allegedly procuring cyanide and ricin to commit an Islamist-motivated attack," the statement said.

Police said a second individual was detained as part of the searches, adding a decision on whether to issue an official arrest warrant would be made at a later state while the investigation is continuing.

Ricin, found naturally in castor beans, can cause death within 36 to 72 hours from exposure to an amount as small as a pinhead. No known antidote exists.

News about Sunday's searches comes a month after German authorities arrested 25 members and supporters of a far-right group that the prosecutor's office said was preparing a violent overthrow of the state.

