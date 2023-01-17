German police detain Greta Thunberg in German coal village protests

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

January 17, 2023 — 11:15 am EST

Written by Wolfgang Rattay for Reuters ->

LUETZERATH, Germany, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Climate activist Greta Thunberg was among climate activists detained during protests against the demolition of the coal village of Luetzerath on Tuesday, according to police.

Thunberg was detained while protesting at the opencast coal mine of Garzweiler 2, some 9 kilometres (5.6 miles) from Luetzerath.

Thunberg, who joined the protesters on Friday, was seen sitting alone in a large police bus after having been detained, a Reuters witness said.

