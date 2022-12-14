World Markets

German police conduct nationwide raids on clan suspected of fraud

Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO CINQUE

December 14, 2022 — 02:25 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - German police conducted nationwide raids on 50 properties early on Wednesday, targeting members of a group suspected of racketeering, forgery of documents and fraud linked to emergency aid for the COVID-19 pandemic, newspaper Bild reported.

Hundreds of officers stormed the properties before dawn in raids targeting the Al-Zein clan, Bild said, adding that they had arrest warrants for eight suspects.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.