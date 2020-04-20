German plan sees Eurofighter, F-18 mix replacing Tornado - source

Adds detail on SPD

BERLIN, April 20 (Reuters) - A German procurement proposal to replace Germany's aging fleet of Tornado fighter jets foresees the purchase of up to 93 Eurofighters, and up to 45 F-18s from Boeing BA.N, a German Defence Ministry source said.

Parliament would probably only deal with the proposal in 2021 or 2022, the source added.

The Eurofighter is built by Airbus AIR.PA, Britain's BAE Systems BAES.L and Italy's Leonardo SpA LDOF.MI.

Purchases of the U.S. fighter jets had previously failed due to resistance from some members of the left-leaning Social Democrats (SPD), junior partners in Merkel's ruling coalition.

But ministry sources said the SPD had been involved in the talks for weeks. Nonetheless, as a German federal election due by autumn 2021 grows closer, the chances increase of a deal on buying the U.S. fighter jets being pushed into 2022.

A Defence Ministry source rejected a weekend media report according to which Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer had already fixed an order for the Boeing jets with her U.S. colleague, Mark Esper, despite opposition from the SPD.

"There is no order - that would have to be decided by parliament", the ministry source said on Sunday.

The Bundestag lower house of parliament's budget committee must approve arms contracts with a volume of 25 million euros ($27.23 million) or more, making Merkel's conservatives dependent on SPD votes to seal any purchase of the F-18s from Boeing - at least in this parliament.

($1 = 0.9183 euros)

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Martin)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com;; +49 30 2888 5216; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: paul.carrel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.