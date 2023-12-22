News & Insights

Commodities

German pilots union calls Saturday strike at Lufthansa's Discover

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

December 22, 2023 — 02:18 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - German pilots' union VC has called for a five-hour strike at the Lufthansa Group's Discover Airlines on Saturday, it said in a statement.

All flights of the Airbus 320 and 330 fleet departing from Germany from 8 am to 1 pm (0700-1200 GMT) will be affected by the strike, the union said on Friday.

Discover Airlines is the Lufthansa Group's leisure airline focused on flying travellers from Frankfurt and Munich to holiday destinations, according to its website.

(Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.