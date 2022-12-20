German pharma company MorphoSys's finance head to step down

December 20, 2022 — 04:01 pm EST

Written by Thomas Escritt for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - German pharma company MorphoSys MORG.DE said its finance chief Sung Lee would leave the company for personal reasons in March 2023 and that the company was seeking a successor to Sung, who joined in February 2021.

The company suffered a major setback in November when an Alzheimer's drug candidate it was developing with Roche failed to slow the progress of the memory-robbing disease in two separate drug trials.

"We understand Sung's desire to go back to California and the importance of his personal obligations," said company chair Marc Cluzel.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((thomas.escritt@thomsonreuters.com; @tomescritt; @thomasescritt@berlin.social; +49 30 2201 33579;))

