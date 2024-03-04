News & Insights

German perfume retailer Douglas plans $1.2 billion IPO by March end

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 04, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

Written by Emma-Victoria Farr and Rachel More for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, March 4(Reuters) - German perfume retailer Douglas said on Monday it will pursue a 1.1 billion euro (about $1.2 billion) initial public offering (IPO) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with the listing to be completed in the first quarter of 2024, subject to capital market conditions.

Its proceeds will be used to reduce debt, while remaining loans will be refinanced at better conditions, it said.

"The Douglas Group is ideally positioned to further capitalize on the large and resilient European premium beauty market," CEO Sander van der Laan said in a statement, calling an IPO the "logical next step" in the company's growth strategy.

The business, backed by CVC Capital Partners, will be the second listing in Germany this year if it goes ahead, following tank part manufacturer Renk's IPO at the start of February.

Alongside Douglas, there are least four other major IPOs pencilled in for the first half of the year, sources have told Reuters.

The prospective share sales come after a quiet two years for initial public offerings, as soaring debt costs and geopolitical uncertainty dampened sentiment towards new stock listings.

($1 = 0.9219 euros)

(Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr and Rachel More; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((emma-victoria.farr@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.