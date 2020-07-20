Markets

German parliamentary committee to discuss Wirecard scandal next week - lawmaker

Holger Hansen Reuters
BERLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - The German parliament's financial committee will hold an extraordinary meeting on the Wirecard WDIG.DE scandal on Wednesday next week and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is expected to be there, a Social Democrat (SPD) lawamker said on Monday.

Scholz, a member of the SPD - the junior partner in a coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives - is facing calls from rival parties to account for the regulatory failures that led to the collapse of Wirecard after it emerged he knew of concerns about the company 18 months ago.

SPD lawmaker Cansel Kiziltepe also urged Economy Minister Peter Altmaier to make a statement to the committee about Wirecard.

