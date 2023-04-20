German parliament approves law to speed Rosneft's exit from Schwedt refinery

BERLIN, April 20 (Reuters) - Germany's lower house of parliament on Thursday approved changes to the country's Energy Security Act that would allow a quick sale of Russian energy group Rosneft's stake in the Schwedt refinery without the need for prior nationalisation.

The changes would scrap the condition requiring prior nationalisation of assets put under government trusteeship if sale of the assets is needed to ensure that Germany's energy sector remains functional.

Such transfers had been only legally possible if they serve to preserve the value of the company.

Rosneft could not be immediately reached out of business hours.

The amendments to the law passed with 382 votes in favour and 272 against.

Germany took control of the Schwedt refinery last year in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and put Rosneft Deutschland under a trusteeship of the German industry regulator, but Rosneft still holds 54.17% of the refinery.

Other shareholders in the refinery, which supplies 90% of the German capital Berlin's fuel, include oil majors Shell SHEL.L, with a 37.5% stake, and Eni ENI.MI, with 8.33%.

Earlier this week, Rosneft took legal action against Berlin's extension of the trusteeship and applied for compensation for the financial losses it suffered during the first six months of the order.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Christian Kraemer; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @RihamKousa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.