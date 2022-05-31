German officials raid Deutsche Bank's DWS over 'greenwashing' claims

Updates with prosecutor statement

BERLIN, May 31 (Reuters) - German prosecutors raided the DWS DWSG.DE asset management unit of Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE and the bank's headquarters on Tuesday over allegations that DWS misled investors about how 'green' its investments were, the prosecutors said.

DWS and Deutsche Bank said the asset manager had cooperated with regulators and authorities in the past and would continue to do so. DWS has repeatedly denied allegations it misled investors.

Prosecutors said in a statement that they were following up on news reports and a whistleblower saying DWS sold investments as "greener" or "more sustainable" than they were.

The prosecutors said "sufficient factual evidence has emerged" that environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors were taken into account in a minority of investments "but were not taken into account at all in a large number of investments", contrary to statements in DWS fund sales prospectuses.

There were about 50 people involved in the raid, including officials from financial regulator BaFin and federal police, the prosecutors said.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and BaFin have separate investigations into allegations that DWS overstated how it used sustainable investing criteria to manage investments.

Fund managers have rapidly amassed billions of dollars of assets that are meant to have an environmental or social profile, but there is growing scrutiny over how firms define and apply ESG standards.

(Reporting by Riham Riham Alkousaa and Hans Seidenstuecker; Writing by Miranda Murray and Tom Sims; Editing by Madeline Chambers, Kirsten Donovan and Edmund Blair)

((Madeline.Chambers@thomsonreuters.com; +4930220133578;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.