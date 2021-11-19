German October producer prices rise the most since 1951

BERLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - German producer prices rose 18.4% on the year in October, the strongest increase since 1951, mainly due to a surge in energy costs, official data showed on Friday.

Analysts had on average expected an annual increase of 16.2% according to a Reuters poll.

Energy prices were up 48.2% compared to October 2020 and rose 12.1% on the month, the Federal Statistics Office said. Stripping out energy prices, the producer price index rose 9.2% on the year.

Producer prices are regarded as a leading indicator for inflation. They are recorded at the factory gate -- before products are processed further or go on sale -- and can therefore provide an early indication of consumer price trends.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Friday inflation would fade so the ECB should not tighten policy as it could choke off the recovery.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska)

