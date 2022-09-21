German network regulator appoints new managing director of Rosneft

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany's network regulator has appointed Johannes Bremer as managing director of Rosneft Deutschland ROSN.MM and RN Refining and Marketing GmbH after taking on the role of trustee for the companies, the agency said on Wednesday.

Christoph Morgen, who was appointed as interim managing director on Friday, will now focus on setting up structures needed for efficient control by the trustee and transfer his duties to Bremer, the Bundesnetzagentur regulator said.

(Writing by Rachel More, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

