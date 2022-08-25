German network regulator: must do more to hit gas storage level of 95% by Nov 1

Contributor
Tom Kaeckenhoff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Germany is on track to meet its next gas storage target of 85% by Oct. 1 but must do more if it is to reach the next target of 95% by Nov. 1, the vice president of the Bundesnetzagentur network regulator said on Thursday.

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Germany is on track to meet its next gas storage target of 85% by Oct. 1 but must do more if it is to reach the next target of 95% by Nov. 1, the vice president of the Bundesnetzagentur network regulator said on Thursday.

The German government is battling to replace throttled Russian gas imports in the wake of the Ukraine invasion.

On Wednesday, it approved national energy-saving measures to buy time as it sets up alternative energy infrastructure and boosts gas storage levels for the crucial winter period.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, Writing by Rachel More Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More