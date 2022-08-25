German network regulator: must do more to hit gas storage level of 95% by Nov 1

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Germany is on track to meet its next gas storage target of 85% by Oct. 1 but must do more if it is to reach the next target of 95% by Nov. 1, the vice president of the Bundesnetzagentur network regulator said on Thursday.

The German government is battling to replace throttled Russian gas imports in the wake of the Ukraine invasion.

On Wednesday, it approved national energy-saving measures to buy time as it sets up alternative energy infrastructure and boosts gas storage levels for the crucial winter period.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, Writing by Rachel More Editing by Madeline Chambers)

