German network agency starts probe into new Deutsche Post parcel pricing

Riham Alkousaa Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

BERLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Germany's network regulator on Wednesday said it had started a probe into pricing at Deutsche Post DPWGn.DE after the company raised parcel prices for private customers on Jan. 1.

"There are clear indications that Deutsche Post has carried out unjustified parcel price increases for private customers," said Jochen Homann, president of the Bundesnetzagentur authority.

