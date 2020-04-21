German ministry backs procurement of Eurofighter and F-18 jets, letter shows

BERLIN, April 21 (Reuters) - The procurement for Germany's air force of up to 93 Eurofighter jets, along with 45 F-18s from Boeing BA.N, would be reasonable, the Defence Ministry wrote in a confidential letter to the parliamentary Defence Committee seen by Reuters.

The Eurofighter is built by Airbus AIR.PA, Britain's BAE Systems BAES.L and Italy's Leonardo SpA LDOF.MI.

Purchases of the F-18 U.S. fighter jets had previously failed due to resistance from some members of the left-leaning Social Democrats (SPD), junior partners in Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition. But ministry sources said on Monday the SPD had been involved in talks for weeks.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Michael Nienaber)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com;; +49 30 2888 5216; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: paul.carrel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.