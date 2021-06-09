German minister sees possibility for gas to go via Ukraine in long term

BERLIN, June 9 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday progress is being made in talks with the United States on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea and believes the conditions can be created for gas to be transmitted via Ukraine in the long term.

A Russian-Ukrainian gas transit agreement is due to expire in 2024 but Maas said he envisaged that the time limit could be done away with.

"I expect that we can create the conditions to transfer gas through Ukraine in the long term," said Maas in parliament.

