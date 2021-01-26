AZN

German minister says EU will base decision on AstraZeneca vaccine on data

Madeline Chambers Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

European authorities will this week base a decision on whether to approve AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on available data, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, declining to comment on media reports it is not so effective for the elderly.

Spahn also told ZDF television on Tuesday that it was encouraging that the number of new coronavirus cases was falling in Germany.

