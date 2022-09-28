German minister rejects nuclear plant extension beyond winter

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN MANG

German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke ruled out extending the lifespans of two nuclear plants beyond the coming winter after the government said it was planning for them to stay operational for three months longer than previously planned.

BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke ruled out extending the lifespans of two nuclear plants beyond the coming winter after the government said it was planning for them to stay operational for three months longer than previously planned.

Germany had intended to complete a phase-out of nuclear power by the end of this year but a collapse in energy supplies from Russia because of the war in Ukraine has prompted the government to keep two plants on standby until April.

"I rule out extending the running time beyond the coming winter and the necessary purchase of new fuel elements," said Lemke, a member of the Greens party, in a statement on Wednesday.

(Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Rachel More)

((Madeline.Chambers@thomsonreuters.com; +4930220133578;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters