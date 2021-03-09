Commodities

German minerals group K+S expects 2021 core profit to grow

Contributor
Bartosz Dabrowski Reuters
Published

German minerals miner K+S on Tuesday said it expected 2021 core profit of 440-540 million euros ($523-$642 million) after its 2020 core profit came in above expectations.

The company's full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 266.9 million euros, above an analysts' forecast of 246.0 million euros in a company-provided poll.

The group said its 2021 guidance included an expected one-off gain from the contribution of assets to the REKS joint venture of around 200 million euros, which is set to be generated on closing of the transaction in the summer of 2021.

($1 = 0.8405 euros)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((bartosz.dabrowski@thomsonreuters.com; +48 587696560;))

