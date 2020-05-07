German miner K+S preparing state aid application -sources

By Arno Schuetze and Patricia Weiss

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - German minerals firm K+S SDFGn.DE is preparing a potential application for state aid as the company grapples with a high debt load and the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, people close to the matter said.

The potash and salt company has no liquidity issues but wants to secure several hundreds of millions of euros in state-backed loans should financing via the capital markets remain difficult in the wake of the pandemic, the people said.

No final decision on whether the company will actually apply for a bailout has been taken, one of the people added.

K+S declined to comment.

The highly leveraged company had hoped to slash its debt by selling its salt activities in North and South America, including its Morton Salt brand, but the coronavirus pandemic has all but halted global mergers and acquisitions activity and K+S cannot complete the divestiture as quickly as originally hoped.

The group's net debt, which stood at 3.1 billion euros or 4.9 times core earnings (EBITDA) at the end of 2019, stems mainly from the 3 billion euros it spent on building its Bethune potash mine in Canada.

But potash prices have fallen short of expectations and K+S also grappled with product quality issues at Bethune, prompting ratings agencies to assign the company's debt a non-investment grade.

In March, Chief Executive Officer Burkhard Lohr announced that K+S would sell the salt business for an "urgently required" reduction of the company's debt. The company was looking to reduce its net debt by more than 2 billion euros with the deal and additional restructuring measures.

K+S shares have shed 67% of their value over the last 12 months, compared with a decline of 27% by larger Canadian rival Nutrien NTR.TO over the period, while potash prices have slumped by about a third.

($1 = 0.9265 euros)

(Editing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

