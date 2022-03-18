German metal, electrical industry says would suffer with Russia embargo

BERLIN, March 18 (Reuters) - Germany's metal and electrical industry would be hit hard by an embargo on energy and raw materials from Russia, the chief executive of the Gesamtmetall association said on Friday.

"What the effects would be in the event of an intensification of the war, further sanctions or second-round effects, such as high inflation, cannot be foreseen at all," said CEO Oliver Zander.

"But the consequences of an energy and raw materials embargo would definitely be dramatic, and the M&E industry is already facing a massive cost explosion and another year of recession."

