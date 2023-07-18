News & Insights

German media group Axel Springer reports growth in first half of year

July 18, 2023 — 04:04 am EDT

BERLIN, July 18 (Reuters) - German publishing group Axel Springer grew further in the first half of 2023 despite what it called a "challenging economic environment", with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) up 12.8% year on year.

Axel Springer owns top-selling German tabloids Bild and Welt, as well as U.S. political news website Politico and the job advertising portal StepStone.

