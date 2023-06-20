German May producer prices rise at slowest pace in over two years

Adds details in paragraphs 1-3; adds background in paragraphs 5-7

BERLIN, June 20 (Reuters) - German producer prices rose at their slowest pace in more than two years in May, according to data released on Tuesday, in a further sign inflation in Europe's largest economy is easing.

Producer prices of industrial products were up 1.0% compared with May 2022, the Federal Statistical Office reported. That is the smallest increase since January 2021's rise of 0.9%.

A Reuters poll had indicated a rise of 1.7% year-on-year, after producer prices in April had risen 4.1% on the year.

Compared with the previous month, prices in May fell by 1.4%, versus a forecast 0.7% decline.

Producer prices are considered a precursor to the development of the cost of living. If producers raise or lower their prices, this usually has a delayed effect on private households, at least in part.

German inflation, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, eased to its lowest level in more than a year in May, with consumer prices rising by a less-than-anticipated 6.3% on the year.

That marked the lowest montly rise since March 2022, in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

