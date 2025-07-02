Markets

German Market Up Slightly; Auto Stocks Move Higher

July 02, 2025 — 06:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - German stocks are up in positive territory on Wednesday after back-to-back losses, with investors making some selective buying while closely watching the trade negotiations after U.S. President Donald Trump ruled out the possibility of any extension beyond the July 9 deadline for reciprocal tariffs.

Invetors are also awaiting ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech at the central bank's forum in Portugal later today.

The benchmark DAX 30, which climbed to 23,823.69 earlier in the session, was up 33.39 points or 0.14% at 23,750.80 a little while ago.

Auto stocks are among the notable gainers. BMW is rising about 3.5%, Volkswagen is gaining 2.5%, Porsche is up 2.35% and Mercedes-Benz is advancing 2.3%. Daimler Truck Holding and Porsche Automobil Holding are up 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively.

Infineon Technologies is advancing 2.3%. BASF, Commerzbank, Adidas, Deutsche Bank, Continental, Sartorius, Siemens Healthineers and Munich RE are up 1.2 to 2%. Siemens and Heidelberg Materials are also notably higher.

Deutsche Boerse and Zalando are down 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively. Qiagen, Vonovia and SAP are declining 1.2 to 1.4%. E.ON and Bayer are also down in negative territory.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.