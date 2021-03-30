German March inflation surpasses ECB target

BERLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, were up by 2.0% on the year and rose by 0.5% month-on-month in March, preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.
Analysts also had expected harmonised data to increase by 2.0% on an annual basis and rise by 0.5% on the previous month.
The statistics office gave the following breakdown of non-harmonised year-on-year data for March:
INDEX/COMPONENT
March 2021
February
2021
Weighting
in 1/1000
Overall index
1.7
+1.3
1000
Goods
1.9
+1.0
468.16
Energy
4.8
+0.3
103.83
Food
1.6
+1.4
84.87
Services
1.6
+1.4
531.84
Household rents
1.3
+1.3
207.26
