German March inflation surpasses ECB target

BERLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, were up by 2.0% on the year and rose by 0.5% month-on-month in March, preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

Analysts also had expected harmonised data to increase by 2.0% on an annual basis and rise by 0.5% on the previous month.

The statistics office gave the following breakdown of non-harmonised year-on-year data for March:

INDEX/COMPONENT

March 2021

February

2021

Weighting

in 1/1000

Overall index

1.7

+1.3

1000

Goods

1.9

+1.0

468.16

Energy

4.8

+0.3

103.83

Food

1.6

+1.4

84.87

Services

1.6

+1.4

531.84

Household rents

1.3

+1.3

207.26

