News & Insights

German manufacturing shrinks at fastest in 3 years in May -PMI

Credit: REUTERS/POOL New

June 01, 2023 — 03:55 am EDT

Written by Maria Martinez for Reuters ->

BERLIN, June 1 (Reuters) - Germany's manufacturing sector contracted at the fastest rate in three years in May and output fell for the first time in four months, a survey showed on Thursday.

The HCOB final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing, which accounts for about a fifth of Germany's economy, fell to 43.2 from 44.5 in April, the fourth consecutive monthly decline and the lowest reading since 2020.

The manufacturing PMI has been below the 50 level that separates growth from contraction since July 2022.

Goods producers in the euro zone's biggest economy faced a sharp drop in new orders during May, the report said. The downturn in demand fed through to production, which contracted for the first time in four months.

"The manufacturing sector is heading towards difficult times," said Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank AG.

Companies noted declining demand, particularly in exports to China, Europe and the United States.

Manufacturers' expectations towards future output turned pessimistic.

However, "companies are continuing to increase employment and they are still able to push through slightly higher selling prices in an environment of significantly falling input prices, which is a good thing for profit margins," de la Rubia said.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez; editing by John Stonestreet)

((maria.martinez@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.