German manufacturing bottlenecks ease in January, Ifo says

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MATTHIAS RIETSCHEL

The number of German manufacturing companies reporting bottlenecks and problems procuring intermediate products and raw materials eased to 67.3% in January from 81.9% in December, the Ifo economic institute said on Monday.

BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The number of German manufacturing companies reporting bottlenecks and problems procuring intermediate products and raw materials eased to 67.3% in January from 81.9% in December, the Ifo economic institute said on Monday.

"Despite this development, companies still have much to worry about," Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said in a statement. "It remains to be seen if this is a trend reversal."

Supply chain disruptions and restrictions introduced in the autumn to fight a fourth COVID-19 wave translated into a contraction of 0.7% in the fourth quarter in Germany, Europe's largest economy.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Miranda Murray and Alex Richardson)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters