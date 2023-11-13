News & Insights

German manufacturers almost back to pre-crisis supply situation - Ifo

November 13, 2023 — 02:17 am EST

By comparison, supply problems for the sector peaked in December 2021, when 82.4% reported that they had an issue.

"Things are almost back to pre-crisis levels," said Ifo's head of surveys, Klaus Wohlrabe.

"Companies should plan now for future shortages, diversify their supply chains, and increase inventory levels," he added.

The automotive sector was still the hardest hit by supply bottlenecks in October, though the share of companies saying there was a problem dropped to 36.8% from 53.3% in September.

In all other industries, the share of companies reporting a problem in October was below 30%, according to Ifo.

