German Lawmakers Vote ‘Nein’ on Blockchain for Transparency on Megaprojects

Germanyâs money-hemorrhaging effort to build a sleek new airport for Berlin might have convinced one political party that a blockchain for megaproject transparency was in order, but on Thursday the center-right Free Democrats (FDP) proved unable to persuade anyone else.

FDPâs call for a blockchain to hold âmajor state projectsâ accountable fell on deaf ears in the Bundestag after it failed to receive backing from even one other parliamentary group.

If passed, the proposal would have urged the German government to host big-euro projects on an open blockchain. Citizens could then view audit trails and provide feedback with ease, the bill read.

Such a tool could salvage the publicâs confidence in the wake of the Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) fiasco, FDP pointed out.

BER is set to open to the public in October 2020 â nine years behind schedule and at least four billion euros over budget. Its history of cost overages and design failures have turned the hulking transit hub into a case study of mismanagement.

âCitizensâ trust in the control abilities and competence of government contractors suffered enormously these and other failuresâ FDP argued.

âThe medium-term goal must be to make tax-financed large-scale projects more transparent for taxpayers,â they said.

FDP offered an accessible blockchain as the solution.

But the other members of Bundestagâs Building committee did not agree. On Wednesday, they recommended parliament reject FDPâs blockchain proposal outright. It died the next day on the Bundestag floor.Â

