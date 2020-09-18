Cryptocurrencies

German Lawmakers Vote ‘Nein’ on Blockchain for Transparency on Megaprojects

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
Berlin Brandenburg Airport in 2012. The long-delayed megaproject is tentatively set to open this October. (Muns/Wikimedia commons)

Germanyâs money-hemorrhaging effort to build a sleek new airport for Berlin might have convinced one political party that a blockchain for megaproject transparency was in order, but on Thursday the center-right Free Democrats (FDP) proved unable to persuade anyone else.

  • FDPâs call for a blockchain to hold âmajor state projectsâ accountable fell on deaf ears in the Bundestag after it failed to receive backing from even one other parliamentary group.
  • If passed, the proposal would have urged the German government to host big-euro projects on an open blockchain. Citizens could then view audit trails and provide feedback with ease, the bill read.
  • Such a tool could salvage the publicâs confidence in the wake of the Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) fiasco, FDP pointed out.
  • âCitizensâ trust in the control abilities and competence of government contractors suffered enormously these and other failuresâ FDP argued.
  • âThe medium-term goal must be to make tax-financed large-scale projects more transparent for taxpayers,â they said.
  • FDP offered an accessible blockchain as the solution.
  • But the other members of Bundestagâs Building committee did not agree. On Wednesday, they recommended parliament reject FDPâs blockchain proposal outright. It died the next day on the Bundestag floor.Â 

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular