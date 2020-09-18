German Lawmakers Vote ‘Nein’ on Blockchain for Transparency on Megaprojects
Germanyâs money-hemorrhaging effort to build a sleek new airport for Berlin might have convinced one political party that a blockchain for megaproject transparency was in order, but on Thursday the center-right Free Democrats (FDP) proved unable to persuade anyone else.
- FDPâs call for a blockchain to hold âmajor state projectsâ accountable fell on deaf ears in the Bundestag after it failed to receive backing from even one other parliamentary group.
- If passed, the proposal would have urged the German government to host big-euro projects on an open blockchain. Citizens could then view audit trails and provide feedback with ease, the bill read.
- Such a tool could salvage the publicâs confidence in the wake of the Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) fiasco, FDP pointed out.
- BER is set to open to the public in October 2020 â nine years behind schedule and at least four billion euros over budget. Its history of cost overages and design failures have turned the hulking transit hub into a case study of mismanagement.
- âCitizensâ trust in the control abilities and competence of government contractors suffered enormously these and other failuresâ FDP argued.
- âThe medium-term goal must be to make tax-financed large-scale projects more transparent for taxpayers,â they said.
- FDP offered an accessible blockchain as the solution.
- But the other members of Bundestagâs Building committee did not agree. On Wednesday, they recommended parliament reject FDPâs blockchain proposal outright. It died the next day on the Bundestag floor.Â
Related Stories
- Uniswapâs Newly Launched UNI Token Has Already Doubled in Price
- Cryptopia Users Can Claim Assets from End of 2020, Says Hacked Exchangeâs Liquidator
- Investment Firm Blockchain Capital Joins Libra Association
- Twitter Tightens Security Ahead of US Presidential Election
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.