Markets

German lawmakers launch probe into Wirecard collapse

Contributors
Christian Kraemer Reuters
John O'Donnell Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT

German lawmakers launched a parliamentary enquiry into the collapse of payments firm Wirecard on Tuesday, a probe that will force the government to reveal more about a failure to avert the country's biggest post-war corporate fraud.

FRANKFURT, Sept 1 (Reuters) - German lawmakers launched a parliamentary enquiry into the collapse of payments firm Wirecard WDIG.DE on Tuesday, a probe that will force the government to reveal more about a failure to avert the country's biggest post-war corporate fraud.

"We want to begin a parliamentary enquiry into the Wirecard scandal," said Lisa Paus, of the Green party, announcing an alliance with the Left party and pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) in launching the probe.

The implosion of what was seen as a German success story once worth $28 billion has embarrassed the government, which prides itself on a reputation for rectitude and reliability, amid criticism that German authorities ignored many red flags.

Wirecard is now being dismantled, after its disclosure of a 1.9 billion euro hole in its accounts earlier this year triggered its insolvency.

(Reporting By Christian Kraemer and John O'Donnell; editing by Tom Sims)

((john.odonnell@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1366; Reuters Messaging: john.odonnell.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular