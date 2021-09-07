German language app Babbel to list in Frankfurt

BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - German online language learning company Babbel said on Tuesday it would list on the Frankfurt stock exchange later this year to raise about 180 million euros ($213.71 million).

The Berlin-based company, which had revenues of 147 million euros in 2020, said it would use the proceeds to introduce new learning experiences, access new markets and to settle certain claims under existing employee incentive schemes.

Babbel, which has sold more than 10 million subscriptions since 2009, said it hoped to complete the listing this year, subject to market conditions.

($1 = 0.8422 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((+4930220133580;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.