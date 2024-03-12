German landlord TAG swings to loss amid property crisis

Updates with dividend in paragraph 2, writedowns in paragraph 4, quote in paragraph 5, LEG in paragraph 6

FRANKFURT, March 12 (Reuters) - TAG Immobilien TEGG.DE, one of Germany's biggest listed landlords, swung to a $449 million loss in 2023 as Europe's largest economy goes through its worst real-estate crisis in decades, figures on Tuesday showed.

The loss followed further writedowns in the value of its property holdings, and the company also announced it would again suspend its dividend for 2023 to strengthen capital.

Its loss for the year was 410.9 million euros ($449.4 million), compared with profit of 117.3 million euros in 2022.

TAG said that it had written down its portfolio by 4.1% in the second half of the year, after a 7.4% decrease in the first half and bringing values down 16% from their peak in mid-2022.

"The very significant part of the value adjustments should now be behind us," said Martin Thiel, TAG's finance chief and co-chief executive officer.

On Monday, TAG's larger competitor LEG ImmobilienLEGn.DE also reported a full-year loss after writedowns but said the "peak of the real estate crisis is behind us".

($1 = 0.9144 euros)

