German landlord LEG swings to $1.7 bln loss amid property crisis

DUESSELDORF, March 11 (Reuters) - LEG Immobilien LEGn.DE, one of Germany's largest listed landlords, swung to a $1.71 billion loss in 2023 as Europe's largest economy goes through its worst real-estate crisis in decades, figures on Monday showed.

Writedowns on its property value were the main reason for the loss, but the company posted a dividend and was optimistic about the future, lifting its share price by 2.3%.

A sudden turnaound in interest rates by central banks to combat inflation put pressure on the property industry after years of boom, prompting landlords like LEG to make writedowns and sell flats.

Its loss for the year was 1.565 billion euros ($1.71 billion), compared with net profit of 237.4 million in 2022.

It devalued its portfolio by 4.9% in the second half of 2023, after doing so by 7.4% in the first half, and said valuations would "gradually stabilise" over 2024.

"For LEG, the peak of the real estate crisis is behind us," Chief Executive Officer Lars von Lackum said in a statement.

The company said it would pay a dividend of 2.45 euros per share for 2023 after suspending it for the 2022 financial year.

($1 = 0.9143 euros)

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Rachel More)

