German labs supplier Ritter Medical explores options -sources

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - German laboratory supplier Ritter Medical is exploring options including a partial sale as its family owners seek a partner to finance its global expansion plans, people close to the matter said.

Parent Ritter GmbH has mandated Goldman Sachs GS.N to selectively scout the market for potential partners for the Ritter Medical unit, which makes robotic con­sum­ables for laboratories such as racks, dispensers and cartridges, they added.

As demand for its products boomed in the COVID-19 pandemic, Ritter Medical last year posted a steep rise in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to more than 100 million euros ($122 million), two of the people said.

The company could be valued at up to 15 times its core earnings, or 1.5 billion euros, in a potential deal, one of the people said.

While Ritter is looking for a peer to help expand its medical unit internationally, several private equity firms have already logged their interest, the person added.

Ritter, based in Schwabmuenchen in southern Germany, declined to comment, while Goldman Sachs was not immediately available for comment.

Ritter was founded in 1965 as a maker of plastic legs for pallets and in the 1970s diversified into cartridges, before expanding into medical consumables in 1987.

The company has posted strong growth in recent years and saw demand explode in 2020 as laboratories scrambled for gear to execute millions of COVID-19 tests.

In Germany alone, laboratories are currently processing about 1 million PCR tests for the coronavirus each week, according to the ALM association for medical laboratories.

($1 = 0.8220 euros)

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

