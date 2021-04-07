German labs group Synlab to float on stock market

BERLIN, April 7 (Reuters) - German laboratory services group Synlab said on Wednesday it planned to float on the stock market, offering investors exposure to a coronavirus testing boom and the consolidation of Europe's fragmented healthcare landscape.

Sources familiar with the matter have said that Synlab, owned by private equity group Cinven, could fetch a valuation of 6 billion euros ($7.1 billion) including debt when it lists in Frankfurt.

Cinven bought Synlab for 1.7 billion euros in 2015 from BC Partners and merged it with France-based Labco LABCO.PA, creating Europe's largest lab services provider handling about 500 million tests a year.

