German labour union criticizes Deutsche Bank job cut plans

FRANKFURT, June 23 (Reuters) - A German labour union on Friday sharply criticized plans by Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE to cut jobs at its German retail operations, foreshadowing tough negotiations ahead.

Deutsche Bank is drawing up plans to cut 10% of its 17,000 German retail jobs over the next few years as part of cost savings, Reuters and other media have reported.

Stephan Szukalski, chairman of the DBV bank union, said "one can only shake one's head at Deutsche Bank - once again".

Such cuts, if confirmed, would "clip the wings of the bird" at a moment that retail business is rebounding and the investment bank is weakening, said Szukalski, who is also a member of Deutsche Bank's supervisory board.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

The reduction in retail jobs is in the planning phase and still subject to discussions with unions and worker representatives, Reuters has reported.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.